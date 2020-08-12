Schuylar Dawn "Ski" McDonnell 2003-2020 Schuylar "Ski" Dawn McDonnell, 17, of Cheyenne, WY passed away August 9, 2020. She was born April 11, 2003 in Cheyenne to James P. and Dawn B. McDonnell. She was a student at Burns High School and was active in numerous high school clubs, sports and activities. She is survived by her parents, James and Dawn McDonnell; siblings, Morgan McDonnell, Delaney McDonnell of Cheyenne and Austin (Dakota) Bryan of Dover AFB, Delaware; grandparents, Susan McDonnell of Eaton, CO and Robert M. and Shirley A. Styczynski of Pulaski, WI; nephew, Davis Bryan; aunts, Tammy McAmis of Longmont, CO and Cheryl A. Stutzman of Pulaski, WI; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins including Tom, Wendy, Cassandra, Kelley, Grace, Tyler and Emma. She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Patrick A. McDonnell. In lieu of flowers, those who wish may contribute to the National Scoliosis Foundation at Scoliosis.org in her name. Visitation will be Friday 5:00- 8:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be Saturday 10:00 a.m. Burns High School Football Field with interment in Burns Cemetery. Social distancing will be practiced with those attending encouraged to bring a lawn chair or blanket. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
