1953-2022 David John McEnterfer, 68, of Cheyenne died March 2. He was born December 8, 1953 in Kalamazoo, Michigan. Services will be private. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered on-line at www.schradercares.com.

