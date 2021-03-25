Seth McGee 1984-2021 Seth McGee, 36, of Laramie, Wyoming died on Monday, March 22nd. Seth was in the care of the wonderful staff at the Medical Center of the Rockies and had family with him when he passed. Adopted by Mike and Ellen McGee at the age of 2, Seth came home from the Philippines on September 11, 1986. Seth grew up in Cheyenne and was a graduate of Central High School, class of 2003. Seth was a student at the University of Wyoming and a Laramie resident since 2011. Most people know Seth thanks to his musical talent and dedication to the many bands he played in. Throughout his life, Seth had a natural talent for music and was known for his ability to pick up a guitar and play just about any song you wanted. Seth was a loving and supportive son and brother, a fun and caring uncle and a friend to so many, Seth is preceded in death by his mom, Ellen McGee. Seth is survived by his father, Michl McGee; thirteen brothers and sisters, Scott (Kim), Todd (Dawn), Doug (Anne), Tom, Anne (Doug), Erin (Michael), Adam, Dana (Patty), Katy, Matthew, Sara, Shannon (Gary), and Michl, along with many nieces and nephews including his best friend, Nichole McGee Brommer. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to the Wyoming Children's Society in Seth's name. Services will be 1:00 p.m. Sunday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center. Services will also be livestreamed and may be viewed at www.schradercares.com