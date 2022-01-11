Anne Carolyn (Wood) McGowan 1933-2022 Anne McGowan passed away peacefully. She was surrounded by family in her final moments. Anne was born in Brookhaven, Mississippi. Anne attended the University of Colorado to receive a Bachelor of Science in Education. She received her Masters of Science in Librarianship from Denver University. She lived with her family in Boulder, Colorado until moving to Cheyenne, Wyoming in 1975 where she worked for the Wyoming Secretary of State and then the Wyoming Department of Economic Development as a research librarian. She was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church in Cheyenne until she moved to Grand Junction, Colorado in 2018 to be closer to her son, Mark. She continued her worship at American Lutheran Church in Grand Junction until her passing. She is survived and loved by her children Mark McGowan (Jeanine Dickey), Wayne McGowan (Madeline), Maureen Kiusalaas (Nick), her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She was married to James "Al" McGowan until his passing in 1993. Anne will be memorialized with her husband at Fort Logan National Cemetery. Services will be held at Ascension Lutheran Church in Cheyenne, Wyoming on January 15th at 11:30am. Memorial contributions may be made to your local food bank or the Salvation Army.
