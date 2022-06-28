Allison Gayle McGuffey 1989-2022 Allison Gayle (Lacey) McGuffey went home with her beautiful baby to Jesus Christ on June 25, 2022. Allison, or Alli, as many affectionately called her, was born in her beloved Scottsbluff, Nebraska on July 25, 1989 to Dr. Kent and Gayle Lacey. She shared a deep and loving relationship with her older sister, Lauren and younger brother, Grant. From the beginning, Alli was special, cheering for the underdog and loving others in a way few people do. As a young girl, Alli prayed to receive Jesus as her savior and grew in her relationship with him through bedtime prayers and Bible stories, Sunday school, AWANA, and Fellowship of Christian Athletes Sport Camps. As Alli grew into a tall, blonde, beautiful, and intelligent teenager, she became a force to be reckoned with. She excelled in academics, sports, and other school activities. Alli set the Nebraska high school state record for aces in a single volleyball match, and made valuable contributions to her district champion basketball and state champion track and field teams. Alli maintained a 4.0 GPA, and graduated with honors from Scottsbluff High School in 2007. After high school, Alli attended Oral Roberts University in Tulsa, Oklahoma on a volleyball scholarship. After two years of making many friends and playing volleyball, Alli chose to transfer to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln (UNL), pledged Delta Gamma, and graduated with a degree in Psychology in 2012. During her senior year of college Alli was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, a disease that would trouble her for the remainder of her life, and alter many of her lifelong plans and dreams. Upon graduation from UNL, Alli moved to Denver, Colorado and studied at Colorado Christian University, pursuing a master’s degree of Psychology. While in Denver she took a job at Spire, a residential condominium property in Downtown Denver. She excelled at the job, eventually being promoted to head accountant for the building. However, Spire was more than a just a residence or a place of employment for Alli. In typical “Alli fashion” she quickly made many friends and one special friend in particular, Mr. Ryan McGuffey, who she married in July of 2020. Ryan and Alli were a match made in heaven, true soulmates who made each other the best version of themselves. They were inseparable. Alli and Ryan were expecting their first child the 1st of February, 2023. Alli had an authentic Christian faith, read her Bible often and prayed diligently. She loved her home state of Nebraska, cheering hard for her Huskers. Alli also loved supporting Denver and Wyoming sports teams, playing board games and solving puzzles, hiking, working out, traveling, reading, and most important to her, spending time with her family and friends. She cherished times with her nieces and nephews, who will dearly miss their Aunt Alli. She is survived by her best friend and husband, Ryan McGuffey of Denver, Colorado; her loving parents, Dr. Kent and Gayle Lacey of Scottsbluff, Nebraska; sister Lauren (Dr. Robert) Learch; nephew, Nathan and nieces, Adelynn, Emery, and Olivia of Paducah, Kentucky; her brother Grant (Hunter) Lacey of Dallas, Texas; parents-in-law, Martin and Janelle McGuffey of Cheyenne, Wyoming; brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Corte and Laura McGuffey; niece, Cadence; nephew, Dalton of Riverton, Wyoming; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Megan and Cody Skinner; niece, Harper, nephew, Logan of Laramie, Wyoming; and a countless number friends who became family. Allison loved her aunts, uncles, and cousins, and cherished their time together. Funeral services will be held on Friday, July 1, 2022, at 1:00 pm at the Mitchell Berean Church, approximately 10 miles west of Scottsbluff. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Allison Gayle McGuffey memorial fund, which has been established to continue the goodness that Alli spread throughout her life. Online condolences for the family may be left at www.dugankramer.com.