...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 5 AM
MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 50 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...East Platte County, Laramie Valley, Central Laramie
County and East Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 5 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds may be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers, with a risk for blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
&&
Leonard (Scoop) McGuire Jr. 1935-2022 Scoop was born in Bassett, Nebraska, September 13,1935. Scoop passed away at Davis Hospice in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on February 4, 2022. Scoop graduated from Wheatland High School in 1954 and attended Auctioneering School, which was his beloved second job. He married Selma Montgomery and together they had three children. He went to work for the Wyoming Highway Department, supervising the construction of new bridges and highways while also running a hog farm with his father. He served as President of the Wyoming Public Employees Association. He served 12 years in the Army National Guard. After his 35-year career with the Highway Department, he retired to several part-time occupations working as a Chuckwagon Cook on an Oregon Trail reenactment, driving school bus and driving a beet truck. Scoop loved his Irish heritage and was the life of the party. He enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, the "goose-hunt", woodworking and was an avid reader up until his move to hospice. Scoop is survived by his wife, Pat McGuire; her children, Garry Freel, Barry Freel and Sandra (Mike) Preble, his daughters from his first wife: Selma, Dawn (Bruce) Bristow, Donnette (Kris) Kahle, Deirdre (Jeff) Pilch; and his second wife, Jane's children: Carrie (J.R.) Grant, Gary (Yvonne) Bohl, Jane Bohl; and his grandchildren, Jackie Cisco, Amanda (Josh) Martin, Michael Eckstrom, Eddie Bohl and CJ Bohl; and eight great grandchildren. Scoop was preceded in death by his parents, Leonard "Pete" McGuire, Sr., and Zelma McGuire; Sister, Carol Jean Reed; and his second wife, Jane McGuire. The family will be holding a private Wake at a later date. In lieu of flowers please donate to Goshen County Task Force.