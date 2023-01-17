Joan McIntosh 1967-2023 Joan Lynn McIntosh of Laramie, Wyo. Passed away on January 13th, 2023, at the Laramie Hospice Center surrounded by family and friends. Joan was born in Cheyenne on August 16, 1967. Joan is survived by her father Richard McIntosh and mother Shirley Swearingin, sister Stacy (Pat) Davis, aunts Brenda McIntosh, Cathy McIntosh, and Mickey Thrift (Porter), all of Cheyenne, Uncle Larry Porter, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joan was preceded in death by her grandparents, uncles Jim and Steve McIntosh, Glen and Dale Porter and Aunt June Dunn (Porter).

To plant a tree in memory of Joan McIntosh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus