...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO
5 PM MST WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 8
inches.
* WHERE...In Nebraska, Box Butte County. In Wyoming, South Laramie
Range, South Laramie Range Foothills and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 5 PM MST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
will impact the Wednesday morning and evening commutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Joan McIntosh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Joan McIntosh 1967-2023 Joan Lynn McIntosh of Laramie, Wyo. Passed away on January 13th, 2023, at the Laramie Hospice Center surrounded by family and friends. Joan was born in Cheyenne on August 16, 1967. Joan is survived by her father Richard McIntosh and mother Shirley Swearingin, sister Stacy (Pat) Davis, aunts Brenda McIntosh, Cathy McIntosh, and Mickey Thrift (Porter), all of Cheyenne, Uncle Larry Porter, and several nieces, nephews, and cousins. Joan was preceded in death by her grandparents, uncles Jim and Steve McIntosh, Glen and Dale Porter and Aunt June Dunn (Porter).
To plant a tree in memory of Joan McIntosh as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.