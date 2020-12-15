Stephen G. McIntosh 1953-2020 Stephen G. McIntosh, 67, of Cheyenne, Wyoming passed away Friday at his home on Friday, December 11, 2020 with his dog, Apollo, at his side. He was born January 26, 1953 in Cheyenne to Keith and Mary Lou McIntosh. Stephen graduated from East High in 1972. He also served four years in the United States Navy.He married Cathy Stansbury and enjoyed many wonderful years together. Cathy was "the love of his life." He always had a smile on his face and a wonderful personality. He is survived by Cathy; brother, Richard; sisters-in-law, Brenda and Cindy; and brother-in-law, Jay; and many cousins, nephews and nieces. Stephen was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Jim. A memorial service will be held Friday, December 18, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
