William M McKellar 1950-2021 William Mather McKellar, "Wild Bill", age 70 of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, passed away on Saturday, March 6, 2021 surrounded by his loving family and many of his close friends. He was born October 4, 1950 in Dallas, Texas to Ed and Alice McKellar. Bill grew up in Beaumont, Texas and Westport, Connecticut graduating from Staples HS in Westport, in 1969. He attended the University of Texas where he met his wife of nearly 45 years, Michele (King) McKellar. After a few years of living life to the fullest, Bill attended the University of Wyoming Law School, graduating in 1982. At the time of his death, Bill had been a licensed attorney in both Wyoming and Colorado for 39 years. A celebration of Bill's life will be held this April 8th 2021 at the Cheyenne Country Club from 4-6pm. Please visit https://www.yampavalleyfh.com/obituary/william-bill-mckellar to view the full obituary.