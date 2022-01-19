Mildred M. (Collicott) McKenzie 1927-2022 Mildred "Maxine" McKenzie was born October 10, 1927, in Denver, Colorado to Janet and Marvin Collicott. Maxine was the seventh of nine children. Maxine lived in Carr with her family until she married Alvin McKenzie, August 11,1946 in a double ceremony with her sister, Bonnie and Al's stepbrother, Harold Wininger. They had their only child, Joy McKenzie. Joy married Joe Artrip. They had a son, Joseph Artrip, Jr. Joy and Joe were killed in in a terrible car accident in 1964. Maxine and Al adopted little Jo and raised him as their son. Maxine had cafes,The Terrace, Longhorn, Chuckwagon and the Black Angus from 1951-1986. After retiring, Maxine was a Foster Grandma for several years. Preceded in death by parents, Marvin & Janet Collicott, Joy Artrip, Joe McKenzie, and Joseph McKenzie. Siblings, Bill, Jerry, Red, LeMory Collicott, Bonnie Wininger, Bernice Morrison, Thelma Thompson, and Roberta Long. Maxine is survived by Christopher Gore, Nicole Slagle, Alex McKenzie, Marissa McKenzie-Ortiz, Ashley Ortiz and Debra McKenzie. Cremation has taken place. Memorial services will be Thursday, 2:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel.
