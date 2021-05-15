Alynna F. McLemore 1955-2021 Alynna F. McLemore, 65, of Cheyenne passed away May 7, 2021. Alynna was born August 20, 1955 in Coleman, Texas to Nolan and Connie (McDorman) Key. Alynna married Fred McLemore on May 8, 1988 in Perry, Oklahoma. Alynna worked for many years as a Registered Nurse. After that she joined her husband driving a truck over the road. Alynna retired as a full time Grandmother. She is survived by her husband, Fred McLemore; daughters, Tanya McLemore and Shawna McLemore both of Cheyenne, and Priscilla Wink of Oklahoma; 27 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Alynna was preceded in death by her parents, and brother, John Key. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home.
