...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5
inches. Very cold temperatures producing wind chills as low as
minus 15 are expected Friday night and early Saturday.
* WHERE...Central Laramie County, including Cheyenne.
* WHEN...From 2 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered
roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
Dangerously cold wind chills may lead to frost bite or
hypothermia if precautions are not taken.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
To plant a tree in memory of Gina McMaster as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1960-2021 Gina Joan McMaster, 61, of Granite Canon died December 19. She was born April 14, 1960 in Shawano, Wisconsin. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
