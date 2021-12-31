Gina Joan McMaster

 

1960-2021 Gina Joan McMaster, 61, of Granite Canon died December 19. She was born April 14, 1960 in Shawano, Wisconsin. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 3, 2022 at St. Mark's Episcopal Church. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

