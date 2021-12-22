Gina Joan McMaster 1960-2021 Gina Joan McMaster, 61, of Granite Canon passed away December 19, 2021 to be with her Lord and Savior. Gina was born April 14, 1960 in Shawano, Wisconsin to Robert and Leatrice (Askdal) Patterson. She married James Michael McMaster on July 29, 2013 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Gina received a Bachelors degree in Business from the University of Wisconsin. She worked for many years at Clure Brothers Furniture. Gina was a wonderful wife and step-mother. She was an accomplished musician who sang and played many instruments. Gina spoke fluent French and loved animals. Her faith was very strong and she attended the Episcopal Church. Gina is survived by her husband, James Michael McMaster; children, Michael Lee McMaster, Jennifer Michelle McMaster, BOTH of Mesa, Arizona, and Stephanie Lynn (Russell) Shaw of La Vernia, Texas; sisters, Pamela (Tim) Anhalt, and Ericka (Brian) Kowalkowski both of Shawano, Wisconsin; grandchildren, Landon McMaster, Jamon Sigmon, Wyatt Shaw, and Raegan Shaw; nieces and nephews, Braedyn Anhalt, Brinley Anhalt, Claire (Michael) Spandoni, and Mark (Britney) Anhalt; and many great nieces and nephews. Gina was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Leatrice Patterson. A Memorial Service will be held Monday, January 3rd, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Episcopal Church in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at schradercares.com.
