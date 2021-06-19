Alice K. McNerny

 

1940-2021 Alice K. McNerny, 81, of Cheyenne died June 17. Alice was born February 17, 1940 in Baileysville, West Virginia. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.

