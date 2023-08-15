Peter John McNiff 1940-2023 Peter John Mcniff passed away peacefully at his home in Cheyenne, Wyoming, Wednesday, August 9, 2023, surrounded by his family. Pete enjoyed an active and fun-filled life for 82 years. He was born August 16, 1940, in Laramie, Wyoming. His parents, Jack Daniel and Wannabelle McNiff, preceded him in death. Pete attended traditional school in Laramie, Wyoming, until High School, where he attended Rocky Mountain High School in Carbondale, Colorado. It was here that Pete became disciplined in academics and skiing. These skills followed him to the University of Wyoming, where he excelled academically and athletically. Pete was a four-sport athlete who received multiple athletic awards and proudly represented the University of Wyoming as a baseball, soccer, and track team member, but skiing and the ski team was his passion. Pete was proud to be a member of the 1960 University of Wyoming Ski Team that placed 3rd at the NCAA Championship ski races. After completing his undergraduate degree, Pete attended law school at the University of Wyoming. After graduating with his Juris Doctor Degree, Pete worked for the State of Wyoming Recreation Commission. He enjoyed traveling and making lifelong friends all over Wyoming and surrounding states. Eventually, Pete helped to establish the law firm Carmichael, McNiff, and Patton and enjoyed practicing law for many years. In 1994 Pete was appointed Chief U.S. Bankruptcy Judge for the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Wyoming. Pete loved the law, working as a Judge, and received a reappointment for an additional 14-year term in 2008. Judge Pete retired from the bench on February 28, 2015. Pete married the love of his life, Beth Caldwell McNiff September 2, 1967. Beth and Pete were married for 45 years and enjoyed many adventures traveling, riding motorcycles, and skiing. They had three children, Niffy McNiff Bube, John Whitaker McNiff, and Wann Caldwell McNiff. Pete and Beth enjoyed raising their family and the many friends of their children that became family because they were always hanging around the house. Over the years, Pete and his dear friend Randy Wagner organized many motorcycle trips throughout the United States. These trips originated on dirt bike tours of the Oregon Trail and grew and changed through the decades. Pete forged incredible friendships over many miles, adventures, and fun. Pete loved Cheyenne Frontier Days and volunteered on the Indian committee, PR Committee. He also served as a General chairman, announced the parade with his dear friend, Jack Speight for many years and was a silver member of the Heels. The Whitaker Ranch was where the family spent much of their time, and Pete enjoyed being a managing partner of this historic ranch. A loving husband and father, Pete's surviving family is, Niffy (Chris Edward) McNiff Bube of Steamboat Springs, Colo., John Whitaker McNiff of Cheyenne and Wann Caldwell McNiff of Cheyenne; grandson, Jack Warrick Bube of Steamboat Springs, Wife Lorna Gay McNiff, Chicago, Sister Martha Ann Johanson of Cheyenne, A celebration of life will be held at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Events Center on August 26, 2023, from 2 PM to 5 PM.
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Peter McNiff as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.