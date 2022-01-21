Diane L. McWilliams 1945-2022 Diane L. McWilliams, 76, of Cheyenne, Wyoming died January 3, 2022. Diane was born January 15, 1945 in Lakewood, Ohio to John Arthur Tooman and Constance (Hess) Tooman. A native of Ohio, she graduated from Magnificat High School in Rocky River and graduated as a registered nurse from St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Dayton, Ohio. An adventurous person, she moved to Colorado to ski and work at Porter Memorial Hospital as an operating room nurse and in-service surgical instructor. In 1978, she married Jerry McWilliams of Cheyenne and moved to Wyoming. They raised two sons on their ranch. In Wyoming she graduated in journalism from Laramie County Community College, served as a legislative intern, and was a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society. She worked in communications and public relations at the Cheyenne Chamber of Commerce, Cheyenne Leads and United Medical Center. She is survived by husband, Jerry; sons; Scott (Megan) and Justin (Shannon); and two grandchildren, Joshua and Olivia. Other survivors include her close relatives; cousins, Sue Naughton, Tom and Terry Tousley; and life-long friend, Noreen Havelka. She was preceded in death by her parents and numerous close aunts, uncles and cousins in Ohio. A dedicated Christian, she was a member of Family Harvest Church, Centennial Antique Tractor Club, and a life member of the Texas Trail Museum. Diane loved her family and the Lord very much. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Samaritan's Purse or Family Harvest Church missions fund. A celebration of Diane's life will be held at Family Harvest Church, 320 W 23rd Street in Cheyenne at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday January 27, 2022. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.