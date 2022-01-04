...WINTER STORM WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM WEDNESDAY TO 11 AM
MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 8
inches. Localized band greater than 8 inches possible. Winds
gusting as high as 45 mph.
* WHERE...Southeast Wyoming including the cities of Cheyenne,
Wheatland, Douglas and Torrington. This includes Interstate 25
between Cheyenne and Douglas and Interstate 80 between Laramie
and Pine Bluffs.
* WHEN...From 6 AM Wednesday to 11 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Patchy blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions
could impact the morning and evening commute. The dangerously
cold wind chills as low as 30 below zero could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
To plant a tree in memory of Diane McWilliams as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1945-2022 Diane L. McWilliams, 76, of Cheyenne died January 3. Diane was born January 15, 1945 in Lakewood, Ohio. Services to be announced at a later date. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
