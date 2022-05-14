Jerome Frank Meade Jr. 1929-2022 Jerome "Frank" Meade Jr., 92, passed away on May 1 at home surrounded by loved ones. Born in 1929 on the family homestead in Broadus, Montana, he grew up riding a horse to school and running with the boys of the Crow Reservation. Late in the Depression, they moved to Raymond, Washington where at 14, he worked as a river log roller. A few years later, the family returned to Montana where he discovered a lifelong passion of beekeeping. In 1948, he enlisted in the Army Air Corp, today's Air Force, which brought him to Fort Warren in Cheyenne on the last train into town during the blizzard of 1949. Frank married Kathleen Schumacher in 1952, and their marriage was blessed with two children. He is preceded in death by his wife, Kathleen in 2011, and his son, Jerry in 2019. He is survived by his daughter Judi and husband Stan McGee; two grandsons, Jeremy and Josey, eight great-grandchildren, and his companion of eight years, Marian Lafollette. Frank retired from Cheyenne Light Fuel and Power in 1985. Frank and Kathleen spent the next 24 years traveling the world by ocean freighter. Frank was past president, caretaker, and board member of the Orchard Valley Water Company from 1954 until his passing. Final Military Honors will take place at 11:00AM on Friday, May 20, 2022, at Cheyenne National Cemetery, visitors are asked to arrive by 10:45AM. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his name to Cheyenne Meals on Wheels, where Frank and Kathleen volunteered for nearly 20 years.