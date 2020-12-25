Flora Angelina Medina 1939-2020 Flora Angelina Medina, 81, of Cheyenne, WY passed away on December 20, 2020 in Cheyenne. She was born to Rosendo and Felepita Carabajal on April 1, 1939 in Hartville, WY. She taught CCD for 37 years, a member of the Legion of Mary, Cursillos. The Sacred Heart of Jesus and Immaculate Mary Charismatic movement. She was an Extraordinary Minister of Holy Communion. Flora Loved children, she stayed at home to raise her children and helped with grandchildren. She was a 5-year Foster Grandparent for Stride Learning Center. Flora leaves behind her children; Nick (Jeanette) Medina, Lori (Frank) Raya, Joann (Ray) Gilmore, and Rosanna (Andy) Medina, grandchildren; Andrew, Michael, David, Nick and Ryan Medina, Raquael Martinez, Isaac and Aimee Raya, Rodney and Zachary Forseth and Eugene Hogan, 10 great-grandchildren and her sister; Mary (Frank) Martinez. She is preceded in death by husband, Nick Medina, and two daughters; Teresa Brown and Amy Medina. Vigil for the deceased will be at Cathedral of St. Mary on Monday the 28th at 7pm with the funeral liturgy on Tuesday at 2pm, with interment in St. Mary's columbarium. Expressions of care can be sent to www.wrcfuneral.com.
