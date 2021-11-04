...HIGH WIND WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH FRIDAY
MORNING...
* WHAT...West winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph
possible.
* WHERE...In Wyoming, Goshen County, Central Laramie County and
East Laramie County. In Nebraska, Scotts Bluff County, Banner
County, Morrill County, Kimball County, Cheyenne County and
Southern Sioux County.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Friday morning.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong head winds and cross
winds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile
vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. There will be
a high risk for vehicle blow overs.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on this
situation. Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe
location prior to the onset of winds.
&&
To plant a tree in memory of Medina Jr. Blas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
1929-2021 Blas Medina, Jr., 92, of Cheyenne died November 2. At his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 4, 1929, in El Coyote, NM. Vigil for the Deceased will be at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church. For full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
To plant a tree in memory of Medina Jr. Blas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.