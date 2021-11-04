Blas Medina, Jr.

 

1929-2021 Blas Medina, Jr., 92, of Cheyenne died November 2. At his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born Aug. 4, 1929, in El Coyote, NM. Vigil for the Deceased will be at 4:00 p.m., Sunday, in Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, in Holy Trinity Catholic Church. For full obituary please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

