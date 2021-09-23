Roger P. Medina 1937-2021 Roger P. Medina, 84, of Cheyenne, died on September 21, 2021 at his home surrounded by his family. He was born on June 7, 1937 in Cleveland, New Mexico. Roger retired in 2002 as a custodian from the Wyoming Highway Department after many years of service. He enjoyed camping and spending time with his family and friends, cooking holiday meals, attending church every week, and trying his luck at BINGO and the slot machines. Roger was preceded in death by his wife Frances; daughter Betty Plumley; parents Rogerio and Eloisa Medina; brother Fabian Medina; sister Tomasita Moyte; and great-grandson Isaac Salas. He is survived by his children Lawrence Medina (Bonnie), Roger Medina (Antonietta), Bobby Medina (Yolanda), Sally Pacheco (Dennis); siblings Virginia Sandoval, Elsie Ramirez, Corina Martinez, Sylvia Vigil and Phil Medina; and 15 grandchildren, 35 great-grandchildren, and 8 great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Vigil for the Deceased will be Sunday, 4:00 p.m., at Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. Funeral Liturgy will be Monday, 10:30 a.m., at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with burial to follow in Olivet Cemetery. To send the family condolences please visit his obituary page at www.wrcfuneral.com
