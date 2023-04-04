Rudolph "Rudy" Alexander Medina 1925-Rudolph "Rudy" Alexander Medina, 97, of Greeley, Colorado, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 30, 2023, at his home. He was born on December 27, 1925 in Center, Colorado to Adolph and Rebecca (Martinez) Medina. He graduated from Latin American Bible Institute ,where he met and married Fannie (Montano Moya) in 1944. Rudy worked for the Union Pacific Railroad in Cheyenne, Wyoming for over 40 years before his retirement. He also worked a number of side jobs, which included gardening and cleaning office buildings. Rudy loved gardening and hosting dinner parties. He helped raise his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He taught them patience and hard work. He was dearly loved. He is preceded in death by his wife, Fannie Medina, his parents, 6 siblings, and a daughter, Arlene Medina, and a son, Rudolph Medina Jr. Rudy is survived by grandchildren Dorene (Gene) Martinez, Stacy (Leonard) Salazar, Marie Wildman, Laura (Damen) Medina Fitt, Nicolle Medina, 14 great grandchildren and 12 great-great grandchildren. Viewing will be from 10-11 a.m. at Adamson Chapel, 2000 47th Avenue, Greeley, Colorado, with a Celebration of Life Service immediately following. Interment will be at Memorial Gardens Cemetery, 1900 E. 19th St., Cheyenne, Wyoming. 2023
