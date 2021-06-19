Scott Gerald Meigs 1962-2021 Scott Gerald Meigs, 59, loving father and grandfather, passed away June 13, 2021. Scott was born in St. Paul, Minnesota to Gerald and Jeanne Meigs on April 16, 1962. He was an avid outdoorsman and loved fishing and hunting. He worked and loved his job as an engineer for 23 years for the Union Pacific Railroad. His biggest hobby was "Breakfast at the Bar" as he put it with his closest friends. Scott is survived by his father, Gerald; children, Jonathan (Chelsea), Alex (fiancée, Mikayla) and Chase; grandchildren, Mason and Bodie; brother Robert "Bob" Meigs (Carolyn); and nephews, David and Curtis. He was preceded in death by his mother, Jeanne. Private family services will be held. Cremation is under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Condolences may be made on-line at www.schradercares.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St. Jude at www.stjude.org.
