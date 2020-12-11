Shawn Melchi-Hoffman 2017-2020 Shawn, age 3 of Cheyenne, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on November 16, 2020, at Denver Health. Shawn was born September 2017 to Theresa "Teri" Rogers. Shawn is loved & survived by his mom, Teri, and two men who considered themselves fortunate to be his dads, Anthony Melchi and Shawn Hoffman II; siblings, Trinity & Hayden Allen; grandmother Glenda Simons; grandfather David Rogers; two Foster families including Shane, Ani, Jared & Kasey R., numerous family, friends, & his Church family. Shawn grew from a precious, sweet baby into an exuberant, smart, playful, little rocker. At nine months, he was an early walker, and already loved whacking drums, playing guitars and pianos, as well as playing ping pong. He also loved squirt guns & water fights, had great manners, had a blast pillaging vehicles while he pretended to drive, & loved playing outside. Playing with the garden hose and with pets were some of his favorite activities. Thinking he was a big kid, Shawn really loved the challenge of the older kids' playgrounds. Shawn had an amazing smile and beautiful blue eyes. He loved to laugh and to make lots of silly faces. Shawn truly loved life and blessed everyone with his loving, silly, wacky, joyful personality. A Celebration of Shawn's Life will be held at a later date.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gordon announces statewide mask mandate, tighter restrictions on gatherings in updated orders
- Local bar owners react to hours restriction, "a bad situation" for employees
- Active COVID-19 cases up in Laramie County, statewide
- Number of COVID-19 cases in Laramie County and statewide
- "It's real:" Local veteran recovers from COVID-19 after three weeks in hospital
- "Juno" star Elliot Page, formerly Ellen Page, comes out as transgender
- Collins: Decision to replace Kozak was based on crime statistics
- Gordon outlines cuts reflecting “new reality” as lawmakers begin budget hearings
- Area truckers exposed to nation’s "diced up" COVID-19 response
- Nineteen more Wyo. deaths tied to COVID, active case numbers up slightly
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.