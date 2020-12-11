Shawn Melchi-Hoffman

 

Shawn Melchi-Hoffman 2017-2020 Shawn, age 3 of Cheyenne, passed into the loving arms of Jesus on November 16, 2020, at Denver Health. Shawn was born September 2017 to Theresa "Teri" Rogers. Shawn is loved & survived by his mom, Teri, and two men who considered themselves fortunate to be his dads, Anthony Melchi and Shawn Hoffman II; siblings, Trinity & Hayden Allen; grandmother Glenda Simons; grandfather David Rogers; two Foster families including Shane, Ani, Jared & Kasey R., numerous family, friends, & his Church family. Shawn grew from a precious, sweet baby into an exuberant, smart, playful, little rocker. At nine months, he was an early walker, and already loved whacking drums, playing guitars and pianos, as well as playing ping pong. He also loved squirt guns & water fights, had great manners, had a blast pillaging vehicles while he pretended to drive, & loved playing outside. Playing with the garden hose and with pets were some of his favorite activities. Thinking he was a big kid, Shawn really loved the challenge of the older kids' playgrounds. Shawn had an amazing smile and beautiful blue eyes. He loved to laugh and to make lots of silly faces. Shawn truly loved life and blessed everyone with his loving, silly, wacky, joyful personality. A Celebration of Shawn's Life will be held at a later date.

