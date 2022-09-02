Vanelda Mellblom 1925-2022 Vanelda Mellblom died August 19, 2022 at C.R.M.C. She was born October 31, 1925, in Rudyard, MT, the daughter of Frank J. Novak and Bertha I. (Stevens) Novak. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard, her parents, one brother, Victor Novak of Vancouver, WA, and sisters Vivian Barba, Guadalajara, Mexico, Valerie Bailey, Beaumont, Texas, Verda Siebenthaler, Coeru d'Alene, ID and Valencia Novak of the same city. Surviving her are her children Barbara (Michael) McCulloch, Santa Fe, NM, Dr. Frank Mellblom (Deborah) of Cheyenne, WY and Cdr. Mark Mellblom (Beth) of Virginia Beach, VA. Four Grandchildren, Brian and Courtney Mellblom and Tyler and Carson Mellblom and 2 step-grand daughters Lauran Rodriguez and Hilary Sandberg, two step great-grandsons Hunter Thompson and Jack Sandberg. In 1943, after graduation from Rudyard High School as class Valedictorian she spent the summer as a welder at Kaiser Shipyards in Portland, OR. She attended Northern Montana College in Havre, MT until her marriage to Howard Mellblom March 24, 1945, in Washington, D.C. His Navy career took them to various cities including Spokane, WA, Alameda, CA, Dallas, TX, Seattle, WA, Boston, MA, and Tustin, CA and finally to Cheyenne, WY in 1966. During all the 28 years of moving she was always in volved in Military Wives' Club serving as President at NAS Dallas, Seattle, South Weymouth and Los Alamitos while always providing a link to the community with school, church and civic activities. They moved to Cheyenne in 1966 when Howard was transferred here as the CO of the Naval Reserve Center. Van was involved in numerous volunteer organizations. She organized a bowling league for the Fairview School to help develop their library and continued to bowl for 18 years. She served on the Mayor's Bi-Centennial Committee, was a Symphony board member, volunteered at Memorial Hospital. She was a member and Past President of P.E.O Chapter AD, Past President of Women's Civic League, Past President of Military Wives Blub, Past President of Colonial Dames XVII Century, Cheyenne Artist's Guild, Past President of the Cheyenne Genealogical and Historical Society, Member of Endicott Family Association, Winthrop Society and DAR. After the children were grown, she went back to work as a sales rep for an engineering firm for several years and then as an Optometric Assistant and office manager for Dr. Frank Mellblom. After retiring she decided to go back to college. She maintained a 4.0 grade average while taking Spanish, Art (she was an accomplished artist, winning many awards) and a number of Computer classes. "I grow old learning something new each day -Solon" was always posted on her bulletin board. Van was a member of Ascension Lutheran Church. She sang in the choir, belonged to the WELCA Bible Study group, organized the first altar guild and baked communion bread for many years and chaired the Prayer Partner group. The Bible has made an ineffaceable impression upon her life. "The study of God's word for the purpose of discovering God's will is the secret discipline of our world's greatest leaders." Van always believed that the sense of somebody's need was the most powerful motivation in the world. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. Cremation has taken place at Cheyenne Memorial Services. Memorial Services will be on Friday September 9, 2022, at 10:00am at Ascension Lutheran Church. Memorial gifts may be made to Ascension Lutheran Church, Hospice, Botanic Gardens, or a charity of your choice.
To plant a tree in memory of Vanelda Mellblom as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.