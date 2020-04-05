Melva Lush, 100, of Cheyenne passed away peacefully March 24 at her home.
She was born Melva Caroline Pearson on Sept. 15, 1919, on the family farm in Mitchell County, Kan. She grew up in Kansas and Nebraska with her parents and brothers. She met William “Bill” Lush in Pine Bluffs, and they moved to Cheyenne shortly after being married in 1938. They were together 70 years until Bill’s death in 2008. Together they raised four children: JoAnn, Wayne, Charles and John.
In addition to being a homemaker, she was active in many community organizations and church groups through the years. During World War II she helped out on the Lush family farm feeding harvest crews and driving truckloads of wheat to the grain elevator – feats that always brought her a smile while reminiscing.
Melva is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Winter (Dennis); sons, Charles Lush (Mary Ann) and John Lush (Deb Seemel); daughter-in-law, Linda Lush; brother, Dean Pearson; eight grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Lush; son, Wayne Lush; parents, Frank and Edna Pearson; brothers, Dale Pearson, Robert Pearson and Wilbur Pearson; and a grandchild, Joshua Lush.
Melva loved her family and found pleasure in counting all of her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. Always a kind and gentle spirit, she touched the lives of many and made countless friends in her 100 years.
Services will be held at a later date when travel and gathering concerns have lessened. Updated information will be posted at that time.
