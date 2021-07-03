James G. Melvin 1937-2021 James G. Melvin, 83, of Cheyenne passed away June 26, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. He was born November 2, 1937 in South Sioux City, NE to Carl and Mary Melvin. He attended school in South Sioux City, NE, and moved to Cheyenne in 1968. He attended Pacific Coast Banking School and was a vice-president in the banking business. He was also a co-owner of Blimpie's Subs and Salads in Cheyenne. He was Past Master of Alpha Lodge #316, now Omadi Lodge #5 in South Sioux City. He is survived by his children, James (Tracy) Melvin of Cheyenne, Grant Douglas Melvin of Cheyenne and Stacie J. Eberhardt of Loveland, CO; granddaughters, Kelli Jo Neal of Walla Walla, WA and Katie M. Pfortmiller of Edmond, OK; great-grandsons, Brexton Neal, Ryder Neal and Matthew Pfortmiller and a sister, Fran Jones of Dakota Dunes, SD. He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Catherine Amdahl. Masonic Services and interment will take place in Sioux City, IA. Local services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com. Those who wish may contribute to the Shriner's Hospital for Children.
