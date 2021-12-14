1947-2021 Barry Eugene Mercer, 74, of Cheyenne died December 13. He was born March 13, 1947 in Omaha, Nebraska. Cremation has taken place under the direction of Wiederspahn-Radomsky Chapel. At Barry's request, there will not be any services.

