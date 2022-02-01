...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 AM MST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Moderate to heavy snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Adjacent Foothills, Central
Laramie County. This includes Vedauwoo, Horse Creek, and the
city of Cheyenne. The heaviest amounts are expected
immediately along the Colorado border.
* WHEN...Until 2 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Dangerous travel conditions due to icy, snow packed
roads and low visibilities in falling and blowing snow.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Paul Douglas Merrick 1942-2022 Paul Douglas Merrick, 79, of Pine Bluffs, Wyoming, passed on January 19, 2022 in Cheyenne, surrounded by many friends and family. He was born February 12, 1942 in Red Oak, Iowa. Throughout his life, Doug worked for the Railroad Post Office, as a rancher, and brand inspector. He enjoyed working outdoors, riding horses, working cattle, and spending time with his family. Doug often quoted and lived by 1 Thesellonians 4:11, "Make it your goal to live a quiet life, minding your own business and working with your hands..." His relationship with the Lord guided him through life, making him a caring mentor and friend to many. He was extremely close to his family and was a major influence in the lives of his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; teaching them to have an appreciation for the simple things in life, horsemanship, and to always be there for family. His many anecdotes and sayings will be treasured and will live on in his family through the generations. Doug's presence will be greatly missed by many. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Connie Merrick, son Fred Merrick and wife Michelle, son Kelly Merrick and wife Tracey, grandchildren Logan Merrick and wife Kacie, Kayla Perin and husband Andrew, Kelsey Cotton and husband Cody, Quinn Merrick and wife Kinlee, Chase Merrick and fiancée Montanna, and six great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, Paul and Phyllis Merrick. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
