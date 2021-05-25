Douglas Kent Merrill 1947-2021 Douglas Kent Merrill, born on July 8,1947 in Cheyenne, Wyoming to Vivian and Robert Merrill, passed on to the next adventure on Wednesday, May 19, 2021 at 3:20 pm in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Doug is survived by his wife, Judy Merrill, and his three children: Louann Casares, Heather Merrill-Stiemetz, and Edward Merrill, 6 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren, brothers Robert Merrill and Steve Merrill, and sisters Gail Fuller and Kathy Molitor. With more than 20 years of dedicated service in the Army, Doug retired as a Staff-Sargent Major which was one of his life goals. Doug spent his retirement years devoted to his passions of restoring classic and collectible cars (adding his own flare!), tending the prairie, and learning about the history of all things, in particular; the old West. As a jack of all trades, and driven by desire and determination, there was not a thing his hands couldn't fix. His family will continually celebrate his life and cherish their memories passing them down to future generations.
