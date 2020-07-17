JoAnn (Groves) Merrill 1929-2020 JoAnn Merrill, 90, of Cheyenne, died on July 14, 2020. She was born on November 25, 1929 in Cheyenne. JoAnn graduated from LaGrange High School with honors and received a full scholarship to the University of Wyoming, However, she opted to marry Max Merrill instead. They were married for 58 years before his death on February 11, 2006. She was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church and enjoyed sewing, cross stitch, and reading. JoAnn is survived by three children, Pamela Landry (Fred) of Cheyenne, Steven Merrill (Gail) of Beaverton, Oregon, and Timothy Merrill (Tammie) of Wake Forest, North Carolina; twelve grandchildren, Jeremy Cox, Betsy Oblak, Chad Cox, Kristen Richter, Heidi Ketterman, Christine Landry, Morgan DiGiallonardo, Jordan Merrill, Alexis Merrill, Cameron Merrill, Kayla Merrill, and Sondra Brown; and twenty-one great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents, Frank and Catherine Groves; two daughters, Melody Cox and Rhonda Breazile; and her siblings, Pete Groves, Viola Schamp, Jack Groves, Buck Groves, Mary Bishop, Hannah Groves, and Beulah Webster. There will be no services at this time due to the COVID-19 pandemic. To send the family condolences please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
