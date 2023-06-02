Leota Maureen Messman

 

1959-2023 Leota Maureen Messman, 64, of Cheyenne died May 23. She was born May 1, 1959 in Jamestown, New York. Cremation has taken place. Please consider a donation in Leota's name to the Davis Hospice Center through the CRMC Foundation, give.cheyenneregional.org. To view the full obituary, please visit www.wrcfuneral.com.

