Dennis S. Michael 1948-2021 Dennis Michael passed away peacefully April 28 at the Davis Hospice Center in Cheyenne, Wyoming from complications related to a year's long battle with cancer. He was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, on May 5, 1948. A graduate of Pennsylvania State University, Dennis enlisted in the United States Navy, and proudly served during the Vietnam War. Moving to Cheyenne, he continued a long career in public service before retiring after 35 years. He enjoyed classical music and opera. Dennis is survived by his wife of 46 years, Maryanne, his daughter, Rachel, his sons, Leo and John, two grandchildren, and his sister, Marilyn. Services will be private. Cremation has taken place. To post condolences or memories please visit our website at www.wrcfuneral.com.
