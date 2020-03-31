Michael Jennings

Michael James Jennings, 82, passed away March 25 in Cheyenne.
He was born Jan. 9, 1938, in Cheyenne to Austin and Edith Jennings.
Michael graduated from Cheyenne High School in 1956 and then worked in the oil field until 1960. He married Susan Coon in 1960, and moved to Jeffrey City to work in the uranium mines.
Michael and Susan had three children: Laura, Cathy and Michael. They divorced in 1970, and Michael moved back to Cheyenne to work for Reed Ready Mix. Reed was sold to Simon Contractors, where Michael worked until he retired in 2015.
Michael married Carol Wilson on May 18, 1970. Michael and Carol had three children: Rex, Clint and Jacque.
No services are planned for Michael.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.
To view the entire obituary, visit www.wrcfuneral.com.
This is a paid obituary.