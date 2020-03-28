Michael Jennings

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High 43F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Updated: March 28, 2020 @ 8:57 am
Michael James Jennings, 82, died March 25 in Cheyenne.
He was born Jan. 9, 1938, in Cheyenne.
No services are planned.
