Michael Ray Ross, 66, of Fort Collins, Colo., formerly of Cheyenne, died April 5.
He was born Sept. 9, 1953.
Services will be at a later date.
Visit www.bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to view the full obituary and send condolences.
Michael Ray Ross, 66, of Fort Collins, Colo., formerly of Cheyenne, died April 5.
He was born Sept. 9, 1953.
Services will be at a later date.
Visit www.bohlenderfuneralchapel.com to view the full obituary and send condolences.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.