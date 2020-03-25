Michael Seidl

Michael D. Seidl, 76, of Cheyenne passed away March 20 at Veterans Affairs Medical Center.
He was born Aug. 12, 1943, in Grand Forks, N.D., to James and Anna Seidl. He married Linda Schoeneberg on Dec. 12, 1965, in Cheyenne and was an auto body repairman.
He is survived by his wife, Linda; sons, Scott Seidl of Englewood, Colo., and Troy Seidl of Magnolia, Texas; grandchildren, Zachary and Cory Romer; and sisters, Dorothy and Shirley.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Eugene, Chuck, Bonnie and Stanley.
Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and services will be announced.
