Michael Tullis

Michael “Scott” Tullis, 65, of Cheyenne passed away Feb. 10 at the Life Care Center of Cheyenne.
Born July 26, 1954, in Denver, he graduated from Cheyenne Central High in 1972 and earned a degree in computer science from the University of Utah in 1976. He was a software engineer/systems analyst for the state of Wyoming with more than 31 years of service and retired in 2008.
Scott married Gayla Joan Wahl in 1982, and enjoyed their love and partnership until her passing in 2005.
He was an accomplished skier and swimmer – holding Central High records for distance swim events – and enjoyed hiking and fishing with family and friends throughout Wyoming and Colorado. Scott was a kind and generous uncle to many nieces and nephews, and supported their activities with travel and encouragement.
Following his retirement, he volunteered his talents at Cheyenne Botanic Gardens and enjoyed helping and supporting its growth and missions. He was instrumental in organizing the McCleery family donation of the kinetic sculpture located at Paul Smith Children’s Village.
Scott Tullis, Sensei, began studying Wado Ryu Karate in the 1970s while completing studies at the University of Utah. He then pursued training in Kendo and Iaido, the Japanese Art of the Sword, with Umemoto Sensei and the Rocky Mountain Budokan. In the 1980s, alongside other local martial artists, he established the Cheyenne Budokan as a non-profit and began offering instruction in Kendo, Iaido and Wado Ryu Karate. He enjoyed a lifetime of learning and was an effective teacher and mentor to many. Tullis Sensei participated in many national and international events as a competitor and as a referee, and will be remembered for his friendship, passion, dedication, and participation with the Kendo/Iaido/Karate traditions and communities, both locally and internationally.
Scott was predeceased by his wife, Gayla Joan Tullis; his stepfather, Dr. Richard “Mac” McCleery of Cheyenne; and his father, Thomas Tullis of Denver.
He is survived by his mother, Patricia McCleery of Cheyenne; siblings, Karen Hughes (Declan) of Centennial, Colo., Randy Tullis (Kathy) of Torrington, Andrew McCleery of Silt, Colo., Michael McCleery (Linda) of Fort Collins, Colo., Mark McCleery (Cathy) of Cheyenne and Scott McCleery of Payson, Ariz.; nephews and nieces, Tyler Hughes of Denver, Conor Hughes (Rachel) of Scottsdale, Ariz., Capt. Kelan Hughes, USMC, (Jamie) of Austin, Texas, Patrick Hughes (Morie) of Centennial, Colo., Amy Houser (Andy) of Curtis, Neb., and Dr. Stacey Tullis (Don) of Denver; and several grandnieces.
A celebration of life memorial for Scott is planned for 11 a.m. May 31 at Cheyenne Botanic Gardens, 710 S. Lions Park Dr. in Cheyenne. Light refreshments will be provided following the memorial while we fellowship and share our love of Scott. Private interment will be at Mountain View Memorial Park alongside his wife, Gayla. Memorials in Scott’s name may be made to Cheyenne Botanic Gardens or a charity of the donor’s choice.
Condolences may be offered to the family online at www.schradercares.com.
This is a paid obituary.