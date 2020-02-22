Mike Metzler, 60, passed away Feb. 14 while snowmobiling with two of his brothers in the North Routt mountains near Steamboat Springs, Colo.
Snowmobiling was his passion and while he was taken from us too soon, we are blessed that his passing was due to natural causes on a beautiful day in God’s country, doing what he loved, with people he loved.
Mike lived a life of honesty, integrity, loyalty and true love for his family. He was the biggest man in the room, with the most calm and patient spirit. Everyone whose life he touched will be forever enriched, as Mike showed kindness to everyone he met. He was not just liked by many, he was loved by all.
Born Sept. 20, 1959, in Powell, Mike was the first of six children to Wes and Coleen Metzler. He came from a very close-knit, loving and faith-filled family. His sense of adventure was instilled in him at a young age.
After graduating from Powell High School in 1978, Mike attended the University of Wyoming. His strong athletic ability landed him a spot on the football team, along with a full-ride wrestling scholarship, making him a third generation Metzler athlete at UW. Mike was an outstanding competitor, and worked hard at everything he did. He often claimed that wrestling taught him many important skills that propelled him throughout his life. Mike graduated from the university with a bachelor’s degree in business.
While Mike played many sports throughout his life, it was at the softball fields that he met his wife. He married the love of his life, Ann Trujillo, on Sept. 17, 1988. Mike’s love for his wife was evident whether you knew them or just saw them from across the room. They shared a level of loyalty, respect and comfort with each other that was rare. Not only did they have an amazing marriage, but had a supportive partnership that was admired. They were just meant to be. Ann loved him beyond measure and always encouraged his sense of spirit and adventure, never wanting to change the man he was.
Their union of love brought the birth of two beautiful daughters, Michaela Ann and Dami Rose. He cherished his relationship with his daughters from day one. The love and bond he shared with them was unparalleled, and will live within them forever.
Mike started Advanced Air Systems, Inc., an HVAC company, in 1997, which later became Advanced Comfort Solutions, Inc. He was a highly respected employer, business partner and leader in his field, sitting on the Contractors Licensing Board for the city of Cheyenne. Many of his cherished friendships and relationships were initiated through his work.
Despite building and running a successful business, Mike never missed a second of his daughters’ lives. He was there for all of their “firsts,” every sporting and school event, and the daily ups and downs of raising two girls.
Not only was Mike an exceptional father to his girls during their childhood, but as they grew into adults, he became a close friend to them as well. He instilled in his daughters the importance of working hard, having a sense of humor and being kind to all. He was incredibly proud of his daughters and they were blessed to have had him by their side through all of their accomplishments.
Adventure was in his nature, not only on his snowmobile, but also during his four-wheeling trips to the Red Desert and summer days cruising Glendo Reservoir. As a member of the Cheyenne Country Club, Mike spent many Thursday afternoons on the golf course and in the lounge with friends of all ages.
He is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Ann; his daughter, Michaela Ann; his daughter, Dami Rose, and her fiancé, Damon Shaw; his parents, Wes and Coleen; brother, Tim and family; sister, Jill and significant other, Ren Cannon; brother, Nick and Tracy and family; brother, Greg and husband, Nathan Matticks; and brother, Andy and Jodee and family; his mother-in-law, Rosita Trujillo; brother-in-law, Buddy and Wendy Trujillo and family; brother-in-law, Dave and Janet Trujillo and family; brother-in-law, Alfie Trujillo; sister-in-law, Dee and Michael Williamson and family; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was proceeded in death by paternal grandparents, Jeff and Margaret Metzler; maternal grandparents, Robert and Annesta Zee Ferguson; and father-in-law, Damian Trujillo.
We are heartbroken beyond measure, but we are finding peace in knowing that his light will shine the way for us, his kindness will live within us and his love will constantly surround us.
A celebration of life will be at 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 29, at the Cheyenne Frontier Days Event Center, 1230 W. 8th Ave.
Contributions, in lieu of flowers, can be made in Mike’s Honor to: The Wyoming Snowmobile Association (snowmobilewyoming.org); or the Routt County Search and Rescue (routtcountysar.org), online donations via PayPal or mail checks to P.O. Box 772837 Steamboat Springs, CO 80477.
