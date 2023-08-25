Jerry Miles

 

Jerry Miles 1936-2023 Jerry Dean Miles passed away in his home on August 20,2023 at the age of 87. Jerry graduated from high school in 1954 from Central High in Cheyenne. He then served in the Navy and later the Merchant Marines and Coast Guard. He received service medals from China, Korea, and the Cold War, as well as a Bronze Star in Korea, and a Purple Heart. He is preceded in death by his longtime companion, JoAnn Chaney. Graveside services will be Thursday, August 31 at 10am with military honors at mountain view memorial park in Cheyenne, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the VFW or a charity of your choice.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus