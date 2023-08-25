.Heavy rainfall possible Friday morning through Saturday morning
from remnants of Tropical Storm Harold.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and southeast Wyoming,
including the following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Kimball
County. In southeast Wyoming, Central Laramie County, East Laramie
County, Laramie Valley, South Laramie Range and South Laramie
Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Through late tonight.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall possible along the Interstate 80 Corridor from
Kimball to Laramie Friday morning through Saturday morning.
Slow moving storms and training storms may produce heavy
rainfall. Excessive runoff from heavy rains could lead to
flash flooding in some areas.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
&&
Jerry Miles 1936-2023 Jerry Dean Miles passed away in his home on August 20,2023 at the age of 87. Jerry graduated from high school in 1954 from Central High in Cheyenne. He then served in the Navy and later the Merchant Marines and Coast Guard. He received service medals from China, Korea, and the Cold War, as well as a Bronze Star in Korea, and a Purple Heart. He is preceded in death by his longtime companion, JoAnn Chaney. Graveside services will be Thursday, August 31 at 10am with military honors at mountain view memorial park in Cheyenne, Wyoming. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the VFW or a charity of your choice.
