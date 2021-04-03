Dorothy Ann Miller 1953-2021 Dorothy Ann (Dottie) 67 of Cheyenne, died March 25th at Colorado University Hospital after a short battle with cancer. She was born on September 1, 1953 and raised in Laramie. Shortly after graduating high school she moved to Cheyenne and married Johnny Miller. She worked for Laramie County School District#1 in the Cafeteria. She is survived by her daughter; Penny Miller and granddaughter; Nikki of Cheyenne, brothers; John (Deb) Sopr of Cheyenne, Robert (Emma) Sopr of Laramie and a sister Mary Hartgrave of North Platte, NE. She was preceded in death by her husband; Johnny Miller, daughter; Paula Miller, parents; John and Hazel Sopr and a brother; Richard Sopr. Cremation has taken place. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
+1
To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Miller as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
This page displays the most recent milestones from each section. To see more please click "View More..." below each section.