Matilda 'Tillie' Miller 1921-Tillie Miller passed away peacefully on October 10, 2022. Tillie was born in Windsor, Colorado on June 20, 1921 and graduated High School there. On May 16, 1948, Tillie married Thomas John (TJ) Mellon, had three daughters, Melody, Merry and Starr and lived in Johnstown, Colorado. TJ passed away on March 12, 1959. Tillie married Martin Paul (Bud) Miller on November 1, 1970 and lived in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Bud passed away on August 10, 1996. Tillie then lived in Billings, Montana with Starr from 2015 to 2017. From 2017 to 2019, Tillie lived with both her daughters, Starr in Gilcrest, Colorado and Merry in Billings, Montana. She then lived in Windsong Memory Care in Greeley, Colorado until she passed away. Tillie is survived by her sister, Martha Neergaard, her three daughters, Melody Riffel, Merry Richmond and Starr (Roger) Counter and two stepsons, Greg and Joe Miller as well as four grandchildren, Lennie Riffel, Darcee (Joe) Roodell, Austin (Kayce) Richmond and Tiffany Richmond. She is also survived by eight great grandchildren, Walker and Tanner Roodell, Maliyah York, Adara, Zoe and Sadie, Steve and Ethan Riffel and three great great grandchildren. Predeceased family include her parents, Jacob and Maria Hill, husbands, TJ Mellon and Bud Miller, sisters, Caroline Sell, Linda Fahrenbruck, and Minnie Gonsior, son in laws, Paul Meza, Kent Richmond and Steve Riffel Sr., her grandson Steve Riffel Jr. and stepson Jack Miller. Monetary donations can be made to Bristol Hospice in Northern Cheyenne at 1605 Foxtrail Dr. Ste 200, Loveland, Colorado 80538. Funeral services will be held at Allnutt Funeral Services at 6521 West 20th street, Greeley, Colorado at 10:30 AM on Monday, October 17, 2022. 2022
