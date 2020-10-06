Ronald E. Miller 1942-2020 Ronald E. Miller, 77, of Cheyenne passed away October 2, 2020 in Cheyenne. He was born December 8, 1942 in Amsterdam, NY to Earl and Jean Miller. He married Aiko Katsuki on August 31, 1974 in Yokohama, Japan. He was a Vietnam Veteran, having served in the US Air Force. He was a manager at Town and County Liquor Store. He is survived by his wife, Aiko Miller of Cheyenne; son, Scott (Jackie) Miller of Cheyenne; grandchildren, Andrew Miller, Evan (Moriah) Miller, Kevin (Natasha) Weeder and Kaci Weeder; great-grandchild, KayaRae: sister, Elaine Trifilo of Scotia, NY; and brother, Doug Miller of Amsterdam, NY. Private family services will be held. Cremation has taken place under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
