Roxanne "Roxie" H. Miller 1946-2022 Roxie Miller passed away on February 3, 2022. She was born in Billings, Montana on December 11, 1946 to Bernard C. Faught and Hazel Knight Faught. Roxie met her beloved husband, Gilbert "Gib" Miller, at a USO Valentine's Day dance at the Fairchild Air Force Base, Spokane, Washington. They were married on October 29, 1966 at the United Methodist Church in Laurel, Montana. Their son, Eric Scott Miller, was born at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida in 1969. During Gib's 25 years in the Air Force, they lived in 15 states. Their last move was to Cheyenne in June 1985, where they lived ever since. Roxie was retired from both Laramie County Community College and the Protection and Advocacy System Inc. Roxie is survived by her son, Eric of Cheyenne, grandson; Joshua G. Miller of South Carolina; brother Ron Faught and sister Jan Faught, both of Laurel, Montana; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Gib on January 7, 2020, her parents and nephew, Neil "Nacho" Stanford. Cremation has taken place. At Roxie's request, no service will be held. A family remembrance will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors. Her smile, laughter and sense of humor will be greatly missed.
