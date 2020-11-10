Sarah E. Miller 1939-2020 Sarah E. Miller, 81, of Cheyenne passed away November 8, 2020 in Cheyenne. She was born October 3, 1939 in Sterling, Colorado to Frederick and Myrtle Gothorp. She married Frederick Sutter, Jr. on June 9, 1957 in Iliff, Colorado. She was a member of Our Savior Lutheran Church in Cheyenne and the VFW and American Legion Auxiliary in Pierce, Nebraska. She is survived by her children, Velda (Kevin) Shelhamer of O'Neil, NE, Pearl (Ismael) Retana of Topeka, KS, James (Damita) Sutter of Cheyenne, Richard (Maria) Sutter of York, NE, Barbara (Paul) Fusselman of Cheyenne and Kimberly (Juan) Aranda of Cheyenne; brother, Marvin (Brownie) Gothorp of Burlington, NC; 21 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husbands, Frederick Sutter, Jr., Kenneth Call and Gary Miller; grandson, Jonathan Fusselman; great-grandson, Jesse Bueno, Jr.; and a brother, William Gothorp, Jr. Visitation will be Wednesday 4:00-8:00 p.m. at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home. Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Our Savior Lutheran Church, with interment to follow Friday 1:00 p.m. in Sunset Memorial Gardens, in Sterling, Colorado. Services are under the care of Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home and condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
