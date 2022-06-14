Suzanne "Sue" Miller 1941-2022 Suzanne "Sue" Kay Miller, 80, passed away June 10, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. Ms. Miller was born in Muskegon, Michigan on September 2, 1941 to Francis Nicholas Miller and Ella Virginia Westin Miller. Ms. Miller never married. She worked for the United States government primarily as a librarian which gave her opportunities to live in several foreign countries for many years and the ability to travel to many more. She remained in Cheyenne following retirement from her final employment location at F. E. Warren Air Force Base. Education was very important to Ms. Miller. She received a BA in Anthropology (independent studies) at Arizona State University, and a Masters in Library Science from the University of Southern California. She was predeceased by two brothers, Thomas Edward Miller and Michael Francis Miller. She is survived by nephews, James Keith Miller, David Christopher Miller and Jerod Miller; and nieces Laurie, Miller and Elizabeth Miller. Ms. Miller's passions were travel, archeology and reading. She was also fiercely independent and took great pride in the life she had built for herself. With her wit, energy, and endless storytelling, Ms. Miller will be sorely missed. No services are planned. Condolences can be provided to the family of Suzanne Miller at P.O. Box 2479, Cheyenne, WY 82003. We wish to thank Schrader, Aragon & Jacoby Funeral Home for their professionalism and compassion. Condolences may be offered to the family on-line at www.schradercares.com.
