Glenda Sue Mills 1951-2021 Glenda S. Mills, 69, of Cheyenne passed away February 14, 2021 at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center. She was born April 10, 1951 in Ogallala, NE to Alvin and Thelma Claymon. She married Chet Mills on July 11, 1970 in North Platte, NE. She was a beautician and member of First United Methodist Church. She is survived by her husband, Chet Mills; children, Darren (Jennifer) Mills of Shohola, PA, Shannon (John) Papendorf of Surprise, AZ and Shawn (Genelle) Mills of Houston, TX; grandchildren, Jake, Brogan, Mitchell, Nathaniel, Sophia, Olivia, Ally, Brooke and Cassie; sisters, Sharlene Woodring of Stockville, NE and Nancy Claymon of Sioux Falls, SD; and a very special friend, Donna Keithley of North Platte, NE. She was preceded by her parents and sisters, Kathy Folkers and Patsy Claymon. Those who wish may contribute to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Private family services will be held. Condolences may be offered on Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home's website at www.schradercares.com.
