Bishop Milton Ganison Jr., 86, of Cheyenne died Feb. 12 in Cheyenne.
He was born Nov. 30, 1933, in Greenville, Miss., to the late Milton Ganison Sr. and Idella Ganison.
Bishop Ganison served in the U.S. Air Force for 23 years, retiring as a technical sergeant. Following his retire- ment, he earned an associate degree in drafting from Laramie County Community College. He then worked as a drafter for the Bureau of Land Management before retiring and becoming the full-time pastor of New Kingdom Church of God in Christ in 1980.
He enjoyed fishing, camping, music and praising God.
Bishop Ganison is survived by his wife, Shirley Jean Ganison, whom he married Oct. 29, 1955; children, Jacqueline Ganison, Milton “Cowboy” Ganison III (Sherry), Sandra Brown (Philip), Sheila Smith (Stoney), Peter Ganison (Kelley) and Stephen “Stevie” Ganison (Toni); one brother, Herman Ganison (Ethel); 14 grandchildren; 25 great-grandchildren; and a host of family and friends.
The local service will be at 11 a.m. Saturday at Destiny Church, 711 Warren Ave. The national homegoing service will be at 10 a.m. Monday at Holy Temple Church of God in Christ, 1517 Walnut Drive.
To send the family condolences, visit www.wrc funeral.com.
This is a paid obituary.