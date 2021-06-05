1953-2021 Phillip Benny Mireles, 68, of Chandler, Arizona died May 6. He was born on April 23, 1953. in Dalhart, Texas. A Tribute to his life will take place on Sunday, July 11th, in Cheyenne. More information to come at a later date. Condolences may be offered at www.schradercares.com.
