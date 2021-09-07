...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming
WHEN...now through 1pm Wednesday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from wildfires in the western U.S.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Chleo Imelda Moats 1947-2021 Chleo Imelda Moats, 74, of Cheyenne passed away September 4, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born August 23, 1947 in Pine Bluffs, WY to Ronald and Dorothy Haines. She married Alan Moats on July 1, 1963 in Cheyenne and was a manager for AT&T and a homemaker. She is survived by her husband Alan Moats of Cheyenne; children, Casey ( Marian) Moats of Cheyenne and Marilyn (Stan) Sutherland of Albin; grandchildren, Jordan Moats, David Moats, Tyler Burton, Shawna Sutherland and Cory Sutherland; sister, Gerri Obrecht of Parker, CO and Vida Mercer of Cheyenne; and 10 great-grandchildren. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center. Interment of her urn will be in Pine Bluffs Cemetery at a later time. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.
