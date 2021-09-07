Chleo Imelda Moats

 

Chleo Imelda Moats 1947-2021 Chleo Imelda Moats, 74, of Cheyenne passed away September 4, 2021 in Cheyenne. She was born August 23, 1947 in Pine Bluffs, WY to Ronald and Dorothy Haines. She married Alan Moats on July 1, 1963 in Cheyenne and was a manager for AT&T and a homemaker. She is survived by her husband Alan Moats of Cheyenne; children, Casey ( Marian) Moats of Cheyenne and Marilyn (Stan) Sutherland of Albin; grandchildren, Jordan Moats, David Moats, Tyler Burton, Shawna Sutherland and Cory Sutherland; sister, Gerri Obrecht of Parker, CO and Vida Mercer of Cheyenne; and 10 great-grandchildren. Services will be 2:00 p.m. Friday in the Lakeview Chapel at Schrader, Aragon and Jacoby Funeral Home with a reception to follow in the Schrader Reception Center. Interment of her urn will be in Pine Bluffs Cemetery at a later time. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.schradercares.com.

